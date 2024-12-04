NGOCC and FODEP have condemned Mpika PF MP Francis Kapyanga for telling Mwandi UPND MP Sibeso Sefulo that “her face looks like she is constipated”, in Parliament last Wednesday. This was during a debate on the motion urging government to enhance regulations of online gambling. Kapyanga later withdrew the remark and apologised to Sefulo. However, in a statement, Tuesday, NGOCC Chairperson Beauty Katebe said Kapyanga’s derogatory remarks were deliberately calculated to undermine and disrespect a female parliamentarian. “The Non-governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has noted with concern, the uncharacteristic utterances by some male Members of Parliament, targeting certain female parliamentarians. Particularly, we have been disturbed by the behaviour and verbal abuse exhibited by the Member of Parliament for Mpika...



