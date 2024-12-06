INSPECTOR General of Police Graphael Musamba has disciplined three traffic officers from Mumbwa for unprofessional conduct. In a statement, Friday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said the trio has since been reverted from the traffic section to general police duties. He said Musamba had noted with concern the growing number of complaints regarding unprofessional conduct by some police officers. “The Inspector General of Police Mr. Graphel Musamba has noted with concern the growing number of complaints regarding unprofessional conduct by some police officers. These incidents undermine public trust and the effective enforcement of laws in our country. We wish to assure the public that, where investigations establish unprofessional conduct by our officers, appropriate disciplinary or criminal proceedings will be...



