THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says it registered 9,115 voters in November 2024, of which 4,526 are males and 4,589 are females. Meanwhile, ECZ has confirmed the arrival of ballot papers for by-elections in Kawambwa Constituency of Kawambwa District, Kawama Ward of Chililabombwe District and Lilondo Ward of Shangombo District. In a statement yesterday, ECZ Corporate Affairs Manager Patricia Luhanga said the cumulative total number of registered voters under the Continuous Registration of Voters exercise from January 2023 to November 2024 is 121,778. “The Electoral Commission of Zambia registered 9,115 voters in the month of November 2024, out of which 4,526 are males while 4,589 are females. Kitwe recorded the highest number of registered voters in the month under...



