Lawyer Charles Changana speaking to the press after former first Lady Esther Lungu yesterday attended the Economic and Financial Crimes Court (EFCC) for a hearing of the matter where the DPP wants her 15 double story flats forfeited to the state in Lusaka on Monday 20th May 2024- Picture by Chongo Sampa

LAWYER Charles Changano says Chawama PF member of parliament Tasila Lungu cannot be on the wanted list because she did not escape from lawful custody. And Changano says he is aware that Drug Enforcement Commission plans to apprehend Tasila at the airport once she arrives in Zambia. On Tuesday, DEC Director General Nason Banda said Tasila, who is former president Edgar Lungu’s daughter, was on the most wanted list because the Commission had waited long enough for her. “The matter is actually in progress. Their lawyers wrote to us. We sent them a call-out because we have issues with her. We would like her to come over and answer a few questions. It’s only fair in the interest of justice...