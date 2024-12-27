WE agree with Chavuma UPND member of parliament Victor Lumayi who is urging the Zambia Correctional Service to ensure that prisons are maintained in good conditions as everyone can be a prisoner in future, including those in government now. This is sound advice, especially coming from a member of parliament for the ruling party. As highlighted in the Auditor General’s report, our prisons are in dire need of rehabilitation. Dilapidated infrastructure, non-functional toilets, disconnected water pipes, and cracked walls are just a few examples of the appalling conditions prisoners endure. This neglect does not just affect the inmates but also reflects poorly on the government and its commitment to human rights. Improving prisons is not about making life easier for...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here