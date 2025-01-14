NKANA Independent MP Binwell Mpundu says Zambians should not expect a better 2025 because there will be general elections next year. Mpundu has observed that it was a common trend that before an election year, things improve. In an interview, Mpundu said UPND had no knowledge of how to change the current economic situation. “If there is anyone who is expecting, and you know, we have seen this in many other years before an election year things begin to improve, unfortunately, those who were thinking 2025 is going to be a better year because of the elections ahead you are guaranteed that there will not be any sign of improvement. Because our friends have no aorta of knowledge to be...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here