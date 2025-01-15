Police officers and DEC officers at DEC headquarters following the arrest and charging of former President Edgar Lungu’s wife, Esther, daughter Chiyeso, and Charles Phiri for money laundering and possession of properties suspected to be proceeds of crime in Lusaka on Thursday 30th May 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

POLICE have shot and killed two criminals during a gunfire exchange that occurred at Lusaka’s Chifundo Market in George Compound. This was after the suspects robbed a Yango driver of his vehicle after booking him to take them to Chingwele Cemetery, where they threatened to shoot him. In a statement, Tuesday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga stated that acting on a report of theft of a motor vehicle, Matero Police trailed the suspects using the car’s GPS signal until George Compound where the gunfire exchange ensued. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to provide information on a case of aggravated robbery and a subsequent shooting incident that occurred earlier today, January 14, 2025. At approximately 12:00 hours, Matero Police Station received a...