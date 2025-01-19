HEALTH Minister Elijah Muchima says government will not overtax its citizens by increasing NHIMA contributions to five percent. And Muchima says there is no need to stretch the Treasury by funding NHIMA. On Friday, NHIMA Director General Michael Njapau said the Authority had never received money from the Treasury since its establishment. He further suggested that thecontribution rate of two percent needed to be increased to five percent in order for NHIMA to be in a better financial position. But commenting on this in an interview, Saturday, Muchima said government would not increase the contribution rate as it wanted health insurance to be accessible to all citizens. “We’ve already done the calculations, we are looking at it, we are looking...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here