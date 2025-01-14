Zambia Police Spokesperson Rea Hamoonga speaking to the media during the launch of the speed camera enforcement press briefing at the Road Transport and Safety Agency headquarters in Lusaka on Friday-Picture by Chongo Sampa

THE Zambia Police Service has recaptured three out of the 13 suspects freed from detention by a drunk police officer to celebrate the new year. A fortnight ago, police arrested a police officer at Leonard Cheelo Police Post under Kanyama Police Station, for aiding 13 suspects to escape from lawful custody. According to police, on December 31, 2024, at approximately 10:00 hours, Detective Inspector Titus Phiri while intoxicated, unlocked both the male and female cells and instructed the suspects to leave, stating that they were free to cross over into the New Year. In a statement issued, Tuesday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said the three suspects were currently detained at Kanyama Police Station and would be dealt with...