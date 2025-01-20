SADC Truck Driver Association Secretary General Jackson Banda says members of the association have received Cabinet’s approval for the recommendation to revise minimum wages and conditions of employment for bus and truck drivers with mixed feelings. Last week, Minister of Labour and Social Security Brenda Tambatamba disclosed that Cabinet had approved the recommendation to revise minimum wages and conditions of employment for bus and truck drivers. The basic pay has been set at K3,000 for bus drivers from K2,200 and K4,000 for truck drivers from K3,000. In an interview, Saturday, Banda said some drivers had commended government over this move, while others had expressed some concerns on whether the adjustment was good enough. “To start with, I would love to...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here