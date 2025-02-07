THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has announced that President Hakainde Hichilema will travel to Tanzania to attend the joint summit of the SADC and East African Community (EAC) Heads of State and government. In a statement, Friday, Acting Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Jack Mwiimbu said the summit was slated for February 8, 2025. He explained that the summit, co-chaired by Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, in his capacity as Chair of SADC, and President William Ruto, of Kenya, in his capacity as Chair of the EAC, would focus on finding common ground towards resolving the security situation in the Eastern DRC. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the nation that Mr...



