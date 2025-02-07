THE Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) says there are sufficient stocks of antiretroviral (ARV) drugs to meet the needs of all patients nationwide. In a statement, Thursday, ZAMMSA Senior Manager – Corporate Communications Bradley Chingobe said current ARV stock levels were sufficient to last until June 2025. He encouraged health facilities experiencing low stock levels to immediately contact ZAMMSA to request replenishment of the drugs. “The Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA), in alignment with the Ministry of Health, wishes to reassure the public that there are sufficient stocks of antiretroviral (ARV) drugs to meet the needs of all patients nationwide. There is no cause for concern, as supply continuity is assured. As of today, our current...



