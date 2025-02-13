Minister of Information and Media Cornelius Mweetwa speaking to the media during a press briefing at the Ministry in Lusaka on Wednesday 8th May 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Minister of Information and Media Cornelius Mweetwa speaking to the media during a press briefing at the Ministry in Lusaka on Wednesday 8th May 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

INFORMATION and Media Minister Cornelius Mweetwa says broadcasters should exercise caution when selecting guests for programmes. Speaking during the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Capacity Building Workshop for Central Province based broadcasting stations, Wednesday, Mweetwa said broadcasters must ensure that the content they produce was accurate. “Broadcasters must ensure that content is accurate, responsible, away from misinformation unverified claims and hate speech. Broadcasting stations must never allow their platforms to be used for divisive rhetoric as such actions disrupt peaceful coexistence and destabilise the stability of our society. The media should therefore be worried of unscrupulous individuals who seek to sow seeds of division based on ethnicity, political affiliation or person grievances, instead they must promote unity, respect and harmony,” he...