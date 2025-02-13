Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro (c) addressing the media during a press briefing at the ECZ head office in Lusaka on Monday 13th January 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia has dismissed Raphael Nakacinda’s claims that it facilitated the transfer of voters for the purpose of the just ended by-elections. In a statement, Wednesday, ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro said this was not the first time the PF faction Secretary General had made baseless accusations against the Commission. He noted that in the past, similar false claims had led the Commission to report him to the Zambia Police Service. “Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has noted the allegations made by Mr Raphael Nakacinda when he appeared on HOT FM on Tuesday, 11th February 2025, regarding the conduct of the Commission in the recent by-elections. These claims are not only unfounded as they misrepresent the...