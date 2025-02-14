Minister of Tourism Rodney Sikumba gives a speech during the launch of the Zambian Parliamentary Caucus on Environment and Climate Change (ZPCECC) Strategic Plan on Monday, October 17, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

MINISTER of Tourism Rodney Sikumba says his ministry generated K319.5 million in 2024, against the targeted K209 million none- tax revenue. And the Business Coalition Taskforce (BCT) has congratulated Sikumba, the Zambia Tourism Agency and The Tourism Council of Zambia among others on the performance and records achieved in 2024. Addressing the media, Thursday, Sikumba said the K319.5 million represented 59 per cent increase in revenue generation. He also said the ministry recorded an increase in the number of tourist arrivals in 2024 compared to 2023. “The 2024 exit numbers sits at 2,199,820 international arrivals compared to 1,392,153 in 2023. This number could not have been achieved without the support from the private sector, media and Ministry of Tourism to...