SUSPECTED UPND cadres yesterday attacked PF youths marching in Lusaka during Youth Day celebrations. A video circulating on social media shows individuals clad in UPND regalia beating and insulting PF youths, who were seen fleeing in different directions. Speaking in an interview, PF lawyer Celestine Mukandila confirmed the incident, stating that about 45 PF youths were injured as they approached Mulungushi International Conference Centre. “So, ideally, when we reached Mulungushi as we were approaching, we decided to change lanes. And as we were changing lanes to leave the UPND, they decided to attack our youths and started beating women. They grabbed their phones and stole their money, and it was a sad one. However, we instructed our youths not to...



