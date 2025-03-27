THE Teaching Service Commission (TSC) has explained that the absence of degree-qualified individuals in remote areas led to the exclusion of many locals in the recent teacher recruitment process. Various stakeholders have raised concerns on the recent teacher recruitment process, with Chief Luchembe of Kanchibiya District lamenting that many qualified young people in his chiefdom were left out. TSC Chairperson, Daphne Chimuka, has explained that while concerns have been raised about the recruitment, the primary objective was to hire qualified teachers for both rural and urban schools. In an interview, Chimuka emphasised that it was particularly challenging to find qualified degree-holding teachers in remote districts. In response to concerns, she reassured that diploma holders would be considered in the upcoming...



