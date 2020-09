FORMER Finance Minister Ng’andu Magande says since President Edgar Lungu claims to have taken charge of the economy now, he must share his economic recovery plan with the rest of the citizens so that those who are willing to help, like him, can step in to save the country. He says it doesn’t matter whether it is the crocodiles that he went to see in Sinazongwe which reminded him that he was not in charge of the economy, what is important is that he is now committing himself to turning...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.