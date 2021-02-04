THE Patriotic Front says revelations from the Corruption Perception Index that corruption has worsened is an indication that the PF government has put in place mechanisms that are able to effectively detect it in the public sector. According to the PF media director Sunday Chanda, corruption has not worsened under President Edgar Lungu but the government has improved it’s detection mechanism. He was reacting to the Transparency International Corruption Perception Index released last week, which showed that the country had dropped by a point from 34 in 2019 to 33...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.