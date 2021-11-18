Former president Edgar Lungu speaks to former PF secretary general Davies Mwila and former presidential affairs minister Freedom Sikazwe during the commemoration of World Aids Day at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka on December 11, 2017 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

WHEN Patriotic Front members say that they performed exceptionally well in infrastructure development, the people of Zambia must pit that claim against the cost and the debt that they have left behind. After we do the math, then we can decide whether to clap for them or get angry at them. Finance Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane has told us that during the last ten years, the government signed road contracts valued at K127 billion without a clear payment plan. In other words, they were not signing road contracts for themselves,...