Ministry of Information and Media permanent secretary Kennedy Kalunga with ZANIS director Loyce Saili at the stakeholders’ validation meeting on the access to information bill at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lusaka on February 17, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTRY of Information and Media permanent secretary Kennedy Kalunga says the UPND government will facilitate the establishment of a media self-regulatory framework and enactment of legislation on access to information. Mr Kalunga was speaking during a stakeholder validation meeting on Access to Information, Thursday. Kalunga: “The quest to have the access to information law enacted was reaffirmed by the His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia Mr. Hakainde Hichilema in his inauguration speech, in which he reiterated the fact that press freedom is an important component in the…...