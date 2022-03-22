PF vice president Given Lubinda accompanied by former Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo arrive at ACC head office where he was summoned on January 31, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

IN the recent past, we have heard calls from some Patriotic Front members that the party should be subjected to a genuine transformation inspired by a new leadership. PF members admit that most of the problems in the party were caused by officials who are still aligned to the top leadership, despite being responsible for the election defeat in 2021. Youth leader Kelvin Kaunda says it would be insane to think that PF can make a difference with the same leadership which Zambians rejected last year. He is worried that…...