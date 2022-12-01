YESTERDAY, we reminded our readers about the conduct of those who ruled our country before the current administration got into government. In particular, we were drawing reference from the detention of former president Edgar Lungu’s political advisor Kaizer Zulu who has been denied police pond since his arrest 10 days ago. We pointed out how a few years back, people were being picked up by police, detained and tortured at the command of one “KZ”. Indeed, videos are still in public domain about how these individuals governed Zambia. In the five to six years that Mr Kaizer ran political affairs at State House, a lot of atrocities were committed, and these atrocities were committed in the name of the President…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.