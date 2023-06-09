COMMENTING on the latest fuel price review for the month of May that has seen a reduction of petrol and Diesel by K3.14 and K2.77 per litre respectively, critics of the UPND government have rubbished the move, saying it will not have any effect on the cost of living. Members of the Socialist Party and Patriotic Front are reminding the ruling party that after the election in 2021, the ‘new’ government found the price of petrol and diesel at K17.62 and K17.82 respectively, and had promised to reduce fuel prices by K4.02. This is true. The UPND government has not succeeded in reducing the price of fuel to the level it was when they were being elected into power. Apart…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.