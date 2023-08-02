LAST week the nation was treated to a very interesting debate on 5FM’s burning issue programme when two legal minds in Minister of Justice Mulambo Haimbe and lawyer Makebi Zulu locked horns discussing the National Prosecution Authority amendment bill of 2023. Unfortunately, as the debate became heated the Minister lost his cool and pulled rank over his colleague in a now infamous incident. We know honourable Haimbe to be a level headed gentleman, he’s also one of the most accessible and media friendly ministers to serve in government. If you call him, he will pick the call and talk to you, if you invite him to speak on radio or television, he will show up. For that we applaud him…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.