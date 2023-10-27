Enough has been said and written about this businessman who has been doing business with the government. Allegations are being thrown at him, that he helped finance the ruling party’s campaign and therefore he is now getting a good share of government contracts in major sectors like fuel. Before anything more can be said about him, the people of Zambia deserve to know; who is he? Who is Shashikant Patel? Why has his name sprung up form nowhere? We don’t know who Mr Shashi is, we believe many Zambians are seeing him for the first time too. We believe that it is unfair to say many things about someone whom you know very little about. So those who know him…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.