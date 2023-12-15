THE action by the Anti-Corruption Commission to take Yo Maps’ Land Cruiser has not settled well with a lot of his fans and some ordinary Zambians who would like to see young people prosper in life. Around September/October this year, celebrated superstar Yo Maps shocked a lot of people when he unveiled his 2023 Land Cruiser as an addition to his fleet of luxurious vehicles. It was the envy of even successful businessmen who have never had enough money to purchase such a machine. For reference purposes, if bought from a showroom, Yo Maps’ vehicle would cost between two and three million kwacha depending on the exchange rate. Obviously that’s a lot of money given the economy we have and…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.