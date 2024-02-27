A FEW days ago, Her Honour, the Vice-President, madam Mutale Nalumango told the public through her statement in Parliament, that Genetically Modified Organisms or GMOs are safe to consume. The Vice President was saying this after she was asked about the safety of people who had broken into a ZNS storage facility and stolen hundreds of bags of mealie meal which the government had imported from South Africa. In her reaction, the Vice President said that the mealie meal that was stolen was actually safe to consume, her only concern was the actual crime of theft that was committed. She said much as the thieves and others who may have consumed the mealie are safe, stealing was wrong and it...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.