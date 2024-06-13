SECRETARY to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa says with immediate effect, civil servants will no longer be expected to travel around for workshops, as their training sessions will now be expected to be done within government buildings. Although we know that this directive will be defied immediately, starting this coming weekend, we wish to commend Mr Kangwa for pointing out this practice which has been a huge drain on public resources. Mr Kangwa’s directive addresses a long-standing issue within the Zambian public service: the excessive reliance on off-site workshops and conferences. In our country, a troubling trend has been going on among civil servants: a penchant for traveling to scenic locations like Siavonga, Livingstone, sometimes Kabwe or Chongwe, for those who...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.