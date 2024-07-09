IT was puzzling to us that this man called Robert Chabinga could have the audacity to hold a press conference and threaten to close down or liquidate any media house that will give coverage to Sampa or quote him as PF president. The Mafinga MP wants all media houses in the country to recognise him as president of PF and that his friend Ng’ona, who appointed him should also be quoted as the secretary general in the headlines. He claims that he is a “liquidation specialist” and he will deal with any media house that will defy his directive. How ridiculous can this be? Mr Chabinga’s valour in speech would make one believe what he says. Upon hearing him boast...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.