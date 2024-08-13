IN a world where athletic prowess often hinges on access to state-of-the-art training facilities, professional coaching, and the backing of well-financed sports federations, Muzala Samukonga’s achievement at the 2024 Paris Olympics stands as a testament to the power of raw talent and indomitable spirit. His remarkable feat marks him as only the third Zambian to ever win an Olympic medal, following in the historic footsteps of boxer Keith Mwila in 1984 and the legendary Samuel Matete in 1996. Hailing from Zambia, a nation with limited resources and inadequate infrastructure for high-performance athletics, Muzala has defied the odds to bring home a bronze medal in the 400 meters men’s race. Researchers and scientists categorise the 400 meters race as the toughest...



