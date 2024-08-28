FORMER president Edgar Lungu’s remarks at a public rally, where he threatened to follow erring civil servants in their homes and sort them out if re-elected in 2026, explain everything that citizens need to understand about his motives for wanting to go back to State House. Mr Lungu’s statement is not just a reckless display of political bravado; it reveals a more sinister agenda for retribution and self-preservation. It is increasingly evident that Mr Lungu’s campaign for a political comeback is driven not by a genuine desire to serve the Zambian people, but by a personal agenda to protect his family from the ongoing investigations into corruption and to exact revenge on those who are questioning and investigating the source...