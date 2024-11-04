President Hakainde Hichilema during the signing ceremony of the US$491.75 Millenium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Zambia Farm to Market grant between the United States of America and the Zambia government.

SPEAKING at the Guta Mweenze Bbwe traditional ceremony, Saturday, President Hakainde Hichilema said he wants to attend more traditional ceremonies in order to hear people’s problems directly. The Head of State noted that some people in Lusaka had been lying to him about the prevailing situation in the country. He said: “I am coming to your palaces to the ceremonies so that I can hear what the people are saying directly because people lie [to me] in Lusaka. They can tell you things that are not there”. It is always uplifting when a sitting President raises the issue of receiving false reports regarding the political, social and economic state of affairs. The concern that President Hichilema brings out is not...