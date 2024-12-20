IN the annals of Zambian football, few moments have resonated with the brilliance and historical significance of Barbra Banda’s recent crowning as the CAF African Women’s Footballer of the Year. To add to this incredible feat, Banda’s global ranking as the second-best female footballer in the world cements her status not just as a national icon, but as a beacon of hope and aspiration for generations to come. This achievement deserves not only widespread celebration but also meaningful recognition and reward, particularly from the government. For a country that has produced football legends such as Kalusha Bwalya — who himself won the African Footballer of the Year award in 1988 — Banda’s achievement signifies the resurgence of top-tier football talent...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here