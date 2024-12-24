LAST week, an intriguing story came out of the Zambia Police where it was announced that the law enforcement wings had apprehended a witch doctor from Mozambique and another from Sinda District, who were allegedly hired to use charms to harm President Hakainde Hichilema. According to the police, the suspects were found in possession of assorted charms, including a live chameleon, and are alleged to be practicing witchdoctors. “Their purported mission was to use charms to harm the Head of State, His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema. The suspects have been formally jointly arrested and charged for the following offenses: 1. Professing knowledge of witchcraft, contrary to Section 5 (a) of the Witchcraft Act, Chapter 90 of the Laws of Zambia....



