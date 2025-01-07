IN our opinion, teachers rank among the top two most indebted civil servants, and this is alarming. It highlights an issue that is not only affecting the financial stability of our educators but also the quality of education they deliver. This phenomenon of over-borrowing, which has left many teachers in financial turmoil, deserves urgent attention. We agree with SESTUZ General Secretary Anthony Mukanda that the indebtedness of teachers has significantly impaired the quality of education. A teacher burdened by debt collectors, stressed over unpaid bills, and left with nothing on their payslip cannot be expected to give their best in the classroom. Teaching is a profession that requires focus, dedication, and emotional stability—all of which are compromised when financial distress...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here