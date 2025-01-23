Mumbi Phiri pays her last respect to late High Commissioner to Kenya Brenda Muntemba at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka on March 26, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

WHETHER or not it was influenced by the presence of the United Nations Special Rapporteur who is visiting Zambia to assess the human rights concerns, the decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to clear Mumbi Phiri and secure her release from detention is a landmark moment that deserves acknowledgment. This move is not only significant but also indicative of the boldness and impartiality required to uphold the rule of law in a functioning democracy. We believe we echo the sentiments of many Zambians when we say it was both gratifying and reassuring to read the unequivocal statement by DPP Gilbert Phiri that the case against Mumbi Phiri lacked evidence and, therefore, could not proceed to prosecution. In a...