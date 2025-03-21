THE anger among Zambians over the fuel crisis has reached boiling point. Across the country, citizens are voicing their frustration, calling out President Hakainde Hichilema for failing to act decisively against what they describe as economic sabotage by a company called Agro Fuel, which has been monopolising the usage of the TAZAMA pipeline while hindering the supply of cheaper diesel by other bidders. Citizen feel betrayed by a government they entrusted with power, and their patience is running out. “How can someone be so powerful to hold the entire Zambia at ransom? Is Agro Fuel bigger than all these government institutions and agencies?” one citizen asks, reflecting the growing sentiment that a cartel has taken over the fuel supply chain...



