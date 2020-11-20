Chibamba Kanyama from institute of directors speaks during Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) 2rd annual anti-money laundering conference at Sandy's creation lodge along Kafue road in Lusaka on December 14, 2017 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ECONOMIST Chibamba Kanyama says the only feasible option to stop Zambia’s debt situation from deteriorating further is for Zambians to come on board and offer support through a “solidarity tax”. And Kanyama says Eurobond holders will not rush into dragging Zambia to court as they remain committed to an amicable win-win solution. In an interview, Kanyama observed that Zambia’s debt default had caused anxiety among non-bondholders, adding that Zambians should come together to assist government in solving the problem by way of a solidarity tax, designed to raise funds to...