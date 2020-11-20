ECONOMIST Chibamba Kanyama says the only feasible option to stop Zambia’s debt situation from deteriorating further is for Zambians to come on board and offer support through a “solidarity tax”. And Kanyama says Eurobond holders will not rush into dragging Zambia to court as they remain committed to an amicable win-win solution. In an interview, Kanyama observed that Zambia’s debt default had caused anxiety among non-bondholders, adding that Zambians should come together to assist government in solving the problem by way of a solidarity tax, designed to raise funds to...
