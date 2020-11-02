TWO citizens have sued UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema in the High Court for allegedly fraudulently and illegally occupying Farm No.1924 in Kalomo, belonging to the estate of the late Samson Siatembo. According to a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High court, Preluna Hatembo and Milton Hatembo allege that Hichilema attempted to occupy the said farm from 2005 to 2010 without any legal agreement with the plaintiff. “The first plaintiff became administratrix after the demise of George Habwebula who was initially appointed administrator of the estate of the said...



