CONSTITUTIONAL lawyer John Sangwa has petitioned the Constitutional Court to order the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to amend the affidavit for presidential candidates and running mates to include the number of times the candidate has held office as President as required by Article 106(3) of the Constitution. Sangwa who has cited ECZ as the respondent in the matter, wants the Commission to be commanded to amend the affidavit to include another paragraph to comply with Article 106(3) of the Constitution, which must read: “I have not twice held office...



