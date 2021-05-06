A FORMER Zambia Air Force driver has sued the Attorney General over his unlawful dismissal which occurred following an illness. Alexander Katowa is seeking a declaration that his dismissal was unfair and wrongful, among other claims. Katowa is also claiming damages for unfair dismissal and mental anguish, payment of terminal benefits for the period he served in the Zambia Air Force, interest on sums found due, costs and any other relief the court may deem fit. According to the statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court, Katowa stated...



