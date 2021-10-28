A CLEANER at the Lusaka Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital has been dragged to court for allegedly stealing three packets of facemasks worth K1,630. In this matter, Rammy Ntamba, 31, is charged with one count of theft by public servant. Particulars of the offence allege that Ntamba on October 1, 2021, being a person employed by Levy Mwanawasa Hospital as a cleaner, did steal three packets of facemasks valued at K1,630, the property of this employer which came into his possession by virtue of his employment. The matter was allocated...



