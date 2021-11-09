Lusaka lawyer Mutemwa Mutemwa State Counsel with police officer Dennis Mano Kayombo (l) leaving the Lusaka Magistrates' Court shortly after he appeared before Chief Resident Magistrate Dominic Makaliche on November 8, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

LUSAKA lawyer Mutemwa Mutemwa SC, his son and a police officer have pleaded not guilty to charges of theft involving US$800,000. In this matter, Mutemwa Mutemwa, 62, a legal practitioner; Kayombo Mano, 42, a police officer and Mutemwa Mutemwa, 40, a legal practitioner are charged with theft. In the first count, Mutemwa SC and Mutemwa Jnr are charged with theft contrary to section 272 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia Particulars of the offence allege that the duo, on October 19 in Lusaka, jointly and...