NAPSA Stars goalkeeper Rasbson Mucheleng’anga says winning the CAF Confederation Cup in their maiden season would be a great achievement for the club.

Napsa will join Green Eagles in the Confederations Cup after finishing the 2019/2020 Super Division campaign fourth with 48 points, two adrift champions Nkana.

Nkana and Forest Rangers will play in the Champions League.

Being one of the few players with continental experience in the Napsa squad, Mucheleng’anga, popularly known as Dida after former Brazilian goal minder Nelson Dida warned that the competition will be tough.

In an interview with the TV Napsa Stars, Mucheleng’anga called for hard work from fellow players for the team to have a good run in the up-coming season.

“Continental football is tough, my fellow players need to work hard and put God first, it is a good feeling for me to qualify with the team, we just need to keep working hard,” Mucheleng’anga said.

Asked how far he expects the team to go in the competition, he said, “We should reach somewhere like the group stage, or even winning the tournament…kuwina che, tawinako, it would be nice. It would be a motivation and a boost to our CVs,” Mucheleng’anga said.

He said senior players had a duty to guide younger players in the team.

“We need to keep encouraging them. That is our job as senior players. We need to build them because we have been in the industry for a long time, we have experience, we know what to do and not to do,” said Mucheleng’anga who hoped that the team would perform well so that they could increase their fan base.