SIX Lusaka PF supporters have reported Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo to the Anti Corruption Commission for “several acts of abuse of authority of office”.

The complainants include Geoffrey Mutale Mwila, Celestine Rocky Mukandila, Simon Mulenga Mwila, Mpange Kalungwe, Roy Rodgers Mugala and Bennet Musonda.

In a letter dated June 8, 2020, and signed by Celestine Mukandila, actions cited include abuse and torture of people found patronizing bars after the presidential directive, demolition of properties in Munali area, threats made against B-Flow, Chellah Tukuta and Kings Malembe Malembe and the continued donation of goods and cash to his constituency despite not having the financial means to sustain such.

“We wish to make a formal complaint against the Honourable Minister for Lusaka Province, Mr Bowman C. Lusambo on several acts of abuse of office. First and foremost, we wish to make this complaint as Zambian citizens endowed with a responsibility to be patriotic to Zambia and promote its development and good image; as well as those who endeavor to acquire basic understanding of the constitution and promote its ideals and objectives as provided for under Articles 43(1)(a) and 43(2)(a) of the constitution of Zambia (amendment)[No2 of 2016] respectively and finally as good governance and human rights advocates…We therefore complain that the following actions of the Honourable Minister for Lusaka Province Mr Bowman Lusambo be investigated and prosecuted for having abrogated the provisions of section 21(1)(a) of the Anti-Corruption act No.3 of 2012 which provides for” abuse of authority of office. Actions by the Minister: 1) the demolition of properties in the Munali area between January 1st and January 10th 2020. Section 54 of the Lands and Deeds Registry act Chapter 185 of the laws of Zambia is instructive to the effect of ownership of land in Zambia. (We shall not discuss this further as the same is sub judice),” read the letter in part.

“2) the abuse and torture of people found patronizing in bars following the Presidential Address to the nation on the Covid-19 pandemic on 25th March 2020 between March 26th and April 15th 2020 in total abrogation guaranteed presumption of innocence as provided for under article 18(2)(a) of the Zambian constitution and fundamental right and freedom from torture as provided for under article 15 of the constitution of Zambia. 3) The threats made against the artists Mr Brian Bwembya, whose stage name is B-flow, Mr Chellah Tukuta- the photographer and Mr Kings Malembe Malembe in total infringement of the right to freedom of expression as contained under article 20 of the constitution of Zambia, Chapter 1 of the laws of Zambia and various regional and international Human rights instruments to which Zambia is a party between the 2nd day of June and 5th day of June 2020. 4) We also note with concern that the honorable Lusambo has been donating assorted goods worth millions of kwacha to his constituency beyond his income and financial means as a minister and Member of Parliament, which donations have been in the public domain for more than a year now. Kindly investigate the same for possible abrogation’s of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act.”

The complainants stated that they would respect but not fear the country’s leadership because their rights were guaranteed in the constitution.

“Finally, CS Lewis said “integrity is doing the right thing even when no one is watching”, and because of this, we intend [to] ensure that the right thing is done by our elected leaders, public officers and those who fall within the realm Section 21(1)(a) of the Anti-Corruption Act No.3 of 2012 and consequently ensure that the integrity of public institutions is not vilified nor should the Presidency be put into disrepute. However, as good governance and human rights advocates, we wish to restate that the Anti-Corruption Commission is mandated to take up matters in line with Section 6 of the Anti-Corruption Act No.3 of 2012. We further wish to state that we shall advertently respect our leadership but not fear them because the constitution guarantees our rights. We shall vehemently foster the adherence of our national values, principles and economic policies as provided for under part two of the constitution of Zambia (amendment) Act No.2 of 2016,” read the letter.