THE controversial US$17 million Health Centre Kits tender awarded to HoneyBee Pharmacy has culminated into a supply of damaged, toxic drugs to the Ministry of Health. But Zackir Motala, who is now carrying the title of HoneyBee Pharmacy manager, says the discolouration on the drugs could have been caused by exposure to water and that this is the fault of the manufacturer who he says has since been contacted to recall the affected batch. Whistleblowers in the Ministry of Health have expressed concern that the HoneyBee Pharmacy-supplied drugs could have...



