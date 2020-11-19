Minister of Labour and Social Security Joyce Simukoko launches the communication and advocacy strategy on TB and other occupational lung diseases for ex-mine workers in Zambia at Mulungushi International Conference Center on November 18, 2020 – Picture by Tennson Mkhala

LABOUR and Social Security Minister Joyce Simukoko says government is fully committed to addressing the public health challenges facing the country, especially the burden of tuberculosis. Speaking during the launch of the Communication and Advocacy Strategy on Tuberculosis and other occupational lung diseases for ex-mine workers in Zambia in Lusaka, Wednesday, Simukoko said that the fight against tuberculosis and other occupational lung diseases had been prioritised by government as witnessed by various interventions being implemented in this area. “From the onset, I wish to state that government is fully committed...