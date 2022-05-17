Former Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit Coordinator Chanda Kabwe with his lawyer Sakwiba Sikota SC leaving ACC head office shortly after being interrogated on May 16, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe on Monday appeared at Anti Corruption Commission headquarters for interrogations. And Kabwe’s lawyer, Sakwiba Sikota SC, has advised Zambians to focus on important things rather than wasting time by making unfounded allegations. Kabwe, who was accompanied by his lawyer and some PF officials, arrived at the ACC head office at 08:50 hours and was interrogated for about three hours. Speaking to journalists after the questioning, Sikota said he was disappointed because his client was inconvenienced. The lawyer, who could not…...