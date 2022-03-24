Children of Lusaka’s Chawama Compound being vaccinated against Polio shortly after Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata launched the first round of Polio vaccination campaign on March 23, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

HEALTH Minister Sylvia Masebo says the UPND government is committed to ensuring that resources are available for all vaccines, including polio. And UNICEF representative to Zambia Noala Skinner says her organisation has procured over 5.9 million doses of the polio vaccine for Zambia, to cover the first and second rounds. Speaking on behalf of Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo, Wednesday, Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata said the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with partners, would conduct four rounds of the polio vaccination campaign to protect under-five children. She said the…...